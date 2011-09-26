ZAGREB, Sept 26 Croatia's top engineering group Dalekovod said on Monday it has won an 81-million-euro ($109.5 million) contract to build a 420 kV power transmission line in Norway.

The contract for building the 164 kilometre line was awarded through an international tender by Norway's national grid Statnett, Dalekovod said in a statement.

The deal is the latest in a string of international contracts for Dalekovod which is active across Europe, Africa and central Asia.

Earlier this year the company secured a 34.2 million contract to build an 80.4 km section of a new double circuit 400 kV line in neighbouring Slovenia, as well a 135 km of 750 kV line in Ukraine worth 71 million euros.

The firm also said it had secured a 53.5 million euro loan for the construction of its second wind park project near the city of Zadar on Croatia's Adriatic coast. It will include 16 wind turbines with a combined installed capacity of 36 MW and is planned to be on stream next year.

Dalekovod said it was in different phases of acquiring building permits for five additional wind park locations, expected to add over 100 MW of new capacity.

Its shares traded 8.36 percent higher at 168.94 kuna ($30.5) at 1315 GMT on the Zagreb Stock Exchange, but way off the year high 337 kuna on Jan 19.

($1 = 0.740 Euros)

($1 = 5.539 Croatian Kunas) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; edited by Zoran Radosavljevic and Jason Neely)