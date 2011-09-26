ZAGREB, Sept 26 Croatia's top engineering group
Dalekovod said on Monday it has won an 81-million-euro
($109.5 million) contract to build a 420 kV power transmission
line in Norway.
The contract for building the 164 kilometre line was awarded
through an international tender by Norway's national grid
Statnett, Dalekovod said in a statement.
The deal is the latest in a string of international
contracts for Dalekovod which is active across Europe, Africa
and central Asia.
Earlier this year the company secured a 34.2 million
contract to build an 80.4 km section of a new double circuit 400
kV line in neighbouring Slovenia, as well a 135 km of 750 kV
line in Ukraine worth 71 million euros.
The firm also said it had secured a 53.5 million euro loan
for the construction of its second wind park project near the
city of Zadar on Croatia's Adriatic coast. It will include 16
wind turbines with a combined installed capacity of 36 MW and is
planned to be on stream next year.
Dalekovod said it was in different phases of acquiring
building permits for five additional wind park locations,
expected to add over 100 MW of new capacity.
Its shares traded 8.36 percent higher at 168.94 kuna ($30.5)
at 1315 GMT on the Zagreb Stock Exchange, but way off the year
high 337 kuna on Jan 19.
($1 = 0.740 Euros)
($1 = 5.539 Croatian Kunas)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; edited by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Jason Neely)