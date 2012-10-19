ZAGREB Oct 19 Croatia's government will no
longer determine energy prices, notably those of gas and
electricity, under an energy law passed by parliament on Friday.
From now on, energy firms will determine energy prices
alone, but will have to get an approval from the independent
energy sector regulator, HERA.
The government has traditionally used energy prices as a
welfare policy tool, capping them to defend living standards,
but Croatia is making reforms ahead of joining the European
Union next July.
The state-owned electricity board HEP and the biggest gas
trading company, Prirodni Plin, have often piled up losses as a
result of being forced to sell energy at prices lower than those
at which they bought it abroad.
Prirodni Plin is owned by oil and gas group INA.
Hungary's MOL holds almost 50 percent of INA while the
Croatian government owns some 45 percent.
The government and experts hope the new pricing model will
allow energy companies to run healthier businesses and increase
competition on the local energy market.
The prices of oil products have long been outside the
government's control and depend mostly on price movements on the
Mediterranean crude market.
Croatia has scant oil reserves, but produces more than 60
percent of its gas needs and around 70 percent of its
electricity consumption.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Jason Neely)