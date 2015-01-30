SARAJEVO Jan 30 Croatia's HEP state power board
said on Friday it was looking to acquire renewable energy
projects already under development and had invited developers to
indicate their interest.
In a notice on its website, HEP said it was interested in
wind farms, solar power plants with installed capacity of more
than 300 kilowatts (kW), hydro power plants of up to 10
megawatts (MW) capacity, as well as biomass and bio gas power
plants.
The European Union's newest member, Croatia joined the bloc
in 2013 and wants to diversify its energy sources, reduce
imports and meet the bloc's emission standards.
It currently imports more than a third of its required
power.
HEP has said it plans investment of more than $4.7 billion
in power generation to become self-sufficient by 2017.
It operates more than 4,000 MW of installed power generation
capacity and 974 MW of heat production capacity, including 26
hydro power plants and eight thermal power plants. HEP also
co-owns a nuclear power plant in neighbouring Slovenia.
Since gaining independence in 1991 from the former Yugoslav
federation, Croatia has largely neglected investment in new
power stations.
