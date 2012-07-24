ZAGREB, July 24 Conservation group WWF warned
Croatia and Bosnia they risked harming wildlife and farm output
by building planned hydropower schemes in their southern regions
without proper research and said it would notify EU officials
and potential investors.
Croatia and representatives of the Bosnian autonomous Serb
Republic agreed this month to jointly build a 300-megawatt
hydroelectric plant on Bosnia's Trebisnjica river near the
Croatian Adriatic coast city of Dubrovnik.
The plant is part of a wider project that includes several
plants and underground tunnels on Bosnian territory in the
Dubrovnik hinterland.
"There is no comprehensive environmental study which we
think is indispensable for those energy infrastructure plans to
continue," Irma Popovic Dujmovic, from the WWF's Croatian
branch, said on Tuesday.
She said that such a project could endanger wildlife and
agricultural production in the delta of the Neretva river, which
flows from Bosnia into the Adriatic sea.
The WWF will contact European Union officials and potential
investors to warn them about the harm the project may cause.
The Neretva delta gets water from sensitive karst terrain
and the WWF says that any diversion of water flows in the area,
which is part of the plans, would increase its salinity.
This would threaten wildlife in the surrounding marshland as
well as the livelihoods of some 20,000 people who grow mandarin
oranges, the organisation says.
"Croatia and Bosnia do not have enough funds to implement
those plans by themselves and that's why we are counting on
investors to heed the problem," Popovic Dujmovic said.
Croatia, which is due to join the EU in July 2013, is
preparing for a major energy infrastructure investment cycle
worth up to two billion euros ($2.42 billion) per year in the
next seven years, to cut dependence on energy imports.
Deputy Prime Minister Radimir Cacic, the main champion of
the plans, says Croatia will respect the environment.
The plans around Dubrovnik include two new hydropower plants
and the WWF objections refer to both. The government intends to
publish tenders for their financing and construction later this
year.
($1 = 0.8253 euros)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Anthony Barker)