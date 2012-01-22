ZAGREB Jan 22 Croatia voted on Sunday in favour of joining the European Union in 2013, according to preliminary official results of a referendum with 25 percent of votes counted.

Sixty-seven percent voted in favour of becoming the bloc's 28th member, the state electoral commission said, more than two decades after the small Adriatic country broke away from socialist Yugoslavia. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic and Igor Ilic; Writing by Matt Robinson)