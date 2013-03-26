LONDON, March 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia, rated Ba1/BB/BBB-, has set initial price thoughts of 5.875% area on its upcoming 10-year US dollar-denominated bond, according to market sources.

The deal is expected to launch and price today.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, editing by Anil Mayre)