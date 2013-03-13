BRIEF-Scottish Pacific Group reaffirms FY 2017 guidance
* Reaffirms its FY 2017 guidance for net revenue of $100.9m, PBIT of $40.6m and NPATA of $30.8m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia, rated Ba1/BB+/BBB-, has hired banks to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated bond issue, according to market sources.
The sovereign has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to arrange the meetings, which will commence on March 18.
A US dollar-denominated Eurobond issue may follow, subject to market conditions.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Fy net profit 123.8 million baht versus 701.9 million baht Source text (nASXb13jkY) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 The head of a congressional committee investigating contacts between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia said on Monday the panel had not seen evidence of inappropriate communications, prompting the panel's top Democrat to insist it was too early to make such a determination.