ZAGREB Nov 3 Croatia has received six bids in
an international tender for oil and gas exploration areas in the
Adriatic Sea and will choose the best ones by the end of the
year, Economy Minister Ivan Vrdoljak said on Monday.
"We are satisfied, we've received bids from big, serious
companies," Vrdoljak told reporters. The government sees oil
exploration as a key project for the newest European Union
member, whose economy has been stuck in recession since 2008.
Croatia, an EU member since July last year, said earlier
this year it expected investment worth some $2.5 billion over
the next five years in exploration activities.
Local media have earlier reported oil majors like Exxon
, Shell, Chevron and Total as being
interested but Vrdoljak declined to name any of the bidders.
The tender, which closed on Monday after running for seven
months, comprised 29 block areas for exploration and future
exploitation, eight in the north and 21 in central and southern
Adriatic. The size of one block ranges from 1,000 to 1,600
square kilometres.
Each bidder was allowed to compete for an unlimited number
of blocks. The six submitted bids were for 15 blocks altogether,
Vrdoljak said. The government plans to sign concession
agreements by the spring 2015.
The exploration concession will be awarded for five years
with a possibility to extend it for another year, while
exploitation concessions are planned for 25 years.
According to the preliminary data, gas reserves are more
likely to be found in the north while crude deposits are
expected in the southern part of Croatia's Adriatic, where the
seabed is deeper.
Local environment groups say oil drilling could destroy the
Adriatic and hurt Croatia's lucrative tourism industry. The
government said the concessionaires would be required to respect
the highest international environmental protection standards.
Croatia currently covers about 65 percent of its annual gas
consumption of 3 billion cubic metres from its own fields
offshore. It hopes to be able to meet the entire local demand
from the domestic wells following the new exploration efforts.
Croatia is currently also running an international tender
for onshore oil and gas exploration which expires in February.
