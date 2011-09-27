ZAGREB, Sept 27 Croatia-based private equity
funds said on Tuesday they were ready to kick off a
government-devised scheme worth 2 billion kuna ($359.8 million)
in the next five years to boost investment in Croatia's
rudimentary venture capital sector.
Earlier this year the government promised to pour 1 billion
kuna into local private equity-funded projects in the next five
years -- mostly schemes to boost manufacturing and help
rebalance the economy -- if private investors poured another
billion into such projects. Industry players said the first
projects were now in the final stage of assessment before final
investment decisions.
"At the moment there are around a dozen projects under
consideration worth more than 400 million kuna. I believe the
investment decisions will be made within four months," said
Zoran Zemlic a board member at Alternative Private Equity, a
Croatian investment fund management company.
While private equity investments in central and eastern
Europe amounted to almost 1.4 billion euros ($1.89 billion) in
2010, in Croatia such investments totalled a mere 13 million
euros. Poland was the regional leader with 657 million euros,
followed by the Czech Republic with investments of 193 million
euros.
Under the Croatian government's scheme, the government has
pledged to allocate 200 million kuna annually in the next five
years to private equity-funded projects.
The existing five Croatia-based private equity funds will
then have to secure another 200 million kuna each year so that
the scheme will invest 2 billion kuna in total by 2015.
"Private equity funds are still in an early stage in
Croatia. But they can help boost growth and that is why they are
very important," said Mirna Marovic, who heads the Croatian
Private Equity and Venture Capital Association.
Croatia, which completed European Union entry talks in June
and hopes to join the block in July 2013, has been in a slump
for the past two years. This year analysts and the International
Monetary Fund forecast 1 percent growth at best.
Before the global financial crisis, economic growth was
mostly driven by tourism, state investment and consumer
spending, but analysts say that model is not sustainable and the
country must now turn to boosting production and exports.
"Most projects under consideration for private equity
investments are related to production industries, which is very
good news," Zemlic said.
Marovic said Croatia had the potential to attract private
equity investments worth some 120 million euros per year, or 10
times last year's level.
The country holds a general election on Dec. 4.
($1 = 5.559 Croatian Kunas)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Susan Fenton)