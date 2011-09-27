ZAGREB, Sept 27 Croatia-based private equity funds said on Tuesday they were ready to kick off a government-devised scheme worth 2 billion kuna ($359.8 million) in the next five years to boost investment in Croatia's rudimentary venture capital sector.

Earlier this year the government promised to pour 1 billion kuna into local private equity-funded projects in the next five years -- mostly schemes to boost manufacturing and help rebalance the economy -- if private investors poured another billion into such projects. Industry players said the first projects were now in the final stage of assessment before final investment decisions.

"At the moment there are around a dozen projects under consideration worth more than 400 million kuna. I believe the investment decisions will be made within four months," said Zoran Zemlic a board member at Alternative Private Equity, a Croatian investment fund management company.

While private equity investments in central and eastern Europe amounted to almost 1.4 billion euros ($1.89 billion) in 2010, in Croatia such investments totalled a mere 13 million euros. Poland was the regional leader with 657 million euros, followed by the Czech Republic with investments of 193 million euros.

Under the Croatian government's scheme, the government has pledged to allocate 200 million kuna annually in the next five years to private equity-funded projects.

The existing five Croatia-based private equity funds will then have to secure another 200 million kuna each year so that the scheme will invest 2 billion kuna in total by 2015.

"Private equity funds are still in an early stage in Croatia. But they can help boost growth and that is why they are very important," said Mirna Marovic, who heads the Croatian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association.

Croatia, which completed European Union entry talks in June and hopes to join the block in July 2013, has been in a slump for the past two years. This year analysts and the International Monetary Fund forecast 1 percent growth at best.

Before the global financial crisis, economic growth was mostly driven by tourism, state investment and consumer spending, but analysts say that model is not sustainable and the country must now turn to boosting production and exports.

"Most projects under consideration for private equity investments are related to production industries, which is very good news," Zemlic said.

Marovic said Croatia had the potential to attract private equity investments worth some 120 million euros per year, or 10 times last year's level.

The country holds a general election on Dec. 4. ($1 = 5.559 Croatian Kunas) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Susan Fenton)