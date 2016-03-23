SARAJEVO, March 23 Croatia has reduced annual
natural gas prices for households by an average 18 percent from
April due to a fall in wholesale prices on the European market,
it said on Wednesday.
The reduction, already cleared by the country's energy
regulator, also means Croatian oil and gas group INA is
required to lower the prices of gas it produces locally and then
sells to power board HEP. The government has also set the price
at which HEP must sell gas to household suppliers.
"Depending on distribution cost, the households can expect
their bills to go down by an average 18 percent," Economy
Minister Tomislav Panenic said in a statement.
Croatia currently covers about 65 percent of its annual gas
consumption of 3 billion cubic metres from its own offshore
fields. The newest European Union member hopes to be able to
meet its entire domestic demand helped by new exploration
efforts.
INA's biggest shareholder is Hungarian energy group MOL
which owns close to 50 percent. The Croatian
government controls almost 45 percent.
($1 = 6.7448 kuna)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela,; Editing by Michael Kahn and Jane
Merriman)