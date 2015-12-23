(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Igor Ilic
ZAGREB Dec 23 Croatia's president on Wednesday
designated pharmaceutical executive Tihomir Oreskovic to become
prime minister, nominating a technocrat put forward by
conservatives and a reformist party after weeks of talks
following an inconclusive Nov. 8 election.
"He convinced me that he has support of 78 parliamentary
deputies," President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said. Parliament
has 151 seats.
Oreskovic, 49, a pharmaceutical expert working as a senior
manager in Israel-based Teva Pharmaceuticals, now has
30 days to win approval for his cabinet in the parliament.
"I'll invest all my knowledge and energy so that we can
start solving the huge number of problems that we have,"
Oreskovic said after his nomination.
The conservative HDZ and the reformist "Most" (Croatian for
"bridge") party struck a deal on Wednesday after six weeks of
talks on potential coalitions, which also included the outgoing
government's Social Democrats..
Most insisted on a technocrat prime minister, saying this
would bolster the reformist credentials of the new cabinet as
one of the weakest European Union economies struggles to boost
shaky growth and reduce severe fiscal imbalances.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Mark Heinrich)