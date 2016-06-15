ZAGREB, June 15 Croatia's Deputy Prime Minister
Tomislav Karamarko was caught in a conflict of interest in
relation to his wife's business ties with a consultant working
for Hungarian energy group MOL, a state monitoring
body said on Wednesday.
"By expressing his personal views and suggestions on
Croatia's withdrawal from arbitration with MOL, we found that
Karamarko was in a conflict of interest" said Dalija Oreskovic
who heads the state commission on such cases.
MOL and Croatia jointly run the country's energy firm INA
but are at odds over management rights and investment
policy.
Karamarko's case is at the heart of a political row between
the main partners in the ruling centre-right coalition that has
brought the government to the brink of collapse.
A no-confidence vote against technocrat Prime Minister
Tihomir Oreskovic is expected to be held on Thursday.
