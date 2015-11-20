ZAGREB Nov 20 Croatia's economy will grow this
year and next by 0.9 percent, the Croatian banking association
HUB said on Friday based on a poll of chief economists of the
six biggest local banks which are owned by foreign parents.
"Growth is slow and fragile because of structural problems.
It is not strong enough to tangibly reduce unemployment and is
throttled by long-term (budget) deficits, public debt and
interest repayments," HUB said in a statement.
It said the main growth driver in 2016 was expected to be
exports, while fiscal consolidation would have a negative effect
on growth.
Croatia, the newest European Union member with a jobless
rate of around 16 percent, has public debt close to 90 percent
of gross domestic product. It spends around three percent of GDP
on annual interest payments alone.
According to the median forecast of the banks' analysts,
Croatia will this year run a general budget gap of 5.4 percent
of GDP, falling to 5.1 percent in 2016.
The government's official forecast for this year is a gap of
between 4.5 and 5.0 percent of GDP.
After an inconclusive parliamentary election on Nov. 8, the
incumbent Social Democrats and the opposition conservative HDZ
party are in talks with the third biggest parliamentary group,
'Most' (Croat for 'Bridge'), without which no side can form a
government.
'Most' advocates major reform of the bloated public
administration and slow judiciary as well as better investment
climate and lower business taxation. It could become clearer
next week which side has a better chance of striking a deal with
'Most'.
As interest rates on the financial markets are largely
expected to remain stable and relatively low next year, the bank
economists said that 2016 could be the last chance for Croatia
to restructure its economy on its own.
"The next year may be the last opportunity for Croatia to
independently implement fiscal adjustment and structural reforms
to modernise its economy," HUB said.
Local economists have already warned that unless the economy
is reformed before the interest rates start rising on the
international markets, Croatia is likely to need external help
from the EU and the International Monetary Fund.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic)