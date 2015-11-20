ZAGREB Nov 20 Croatia's economy will grow this year and next by 0.9 percent, the Croatian banking association HUB said on Friday based on a poll of chief economists of the six biggest local banks which are owned by foreign parents.

"Growth is slow and fragile because of structural problems. It is not strong enough to tangibly reduce unemployment and is throttled by long-term (budget) deficits, public debt and interest repayments," HUB said in a statement.

It said the main growth driver in 2016 was expected to be exports, while fiscal consolidation would have a negative effect on growth.

Croatia, the newest European Union member with a jobless rate of around 16 percent, has public debt close to 90 percent of gross domestic product. It spends around three percent of GDP on annual interest payments alone.

According to the median forecast of the banks' analysts, Croatia will this year run a general budget gap of 5.4 percent of GDP, falling to 5.1 percent in 2016.

The government's official forecast for this year is a gap of between 4.5 and 5.0 percent of GDP.

After an inconclusive parliamentary election on Nov. 8, the incumbent Social Democrats and the opposition conservative HDZ party are in talks with the third biggest parliamentary group, 'Most' (Croat for 'Bridge'), without which no side can form a government.

'Most' advocates major reform of the bloated public administration and slow judiciary as well as better investment climate and lower business taxation. It could become clearer next week which side has a better chance of striking a deal with 'Most'.

As interest rates on the financial markets are largely expected to remain stable and relatively low next year, the bank economists said that 2016 could be the last chance for Croatia to restructure its economy on its own.

"The next year may be the last opportunity for Croatia to independently implement fiscal adjustment and structural reforms to modernise its economy," HUB said.

Local economists have already warned that unless the economy is reformed before the interest rates start rising on the international markets, Croatia is likely to need external help from the EU and the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Igor Ilic)