ZAGREB Oct 24 Croatia's financial market watchdog HANFA said on Monday it has filed criminal charges of insider trading against individuals at Croatia's energy group INA and its biggest shareholder, Hungary's MOL .

"HANFA filed criminal charges against responsible persons in INA and MOL under suspicion of using privileged information contrary to our law on capital markets," HANFA said in a statement to Reuters, without elaborating.

A MOL spokesman said he had no information about the case, but said MOL and INA have always respected applicable regulations and laws. He did not comment further.

HANFA blocked trading in INA shares on the Zagreb bourse six months ago saying MOL had manipulated the market by sending misleading signals about the acquisition of INA shares.

MOL, which owns 47.46 percent of INA and an option on another 1.6 percent, failed to become the majority owner last January. The Croatian government owns 44.84 percent. Relations between the two biggest shareholders have been strained recently over management rights.

HANFA justified a ban on trade because it was trying to identify foreign investors who were acquiring INA shares when their price surged to record high levels in low trading volumes.

HANFA suspected some investment funds might have been acquiring shares on behalf of MOL.

Trading in INA shares is still suspended and it is unclear when the suspension could be lifted. HANFA told Reuters it cannot say precisely when trading will be allowed to resume. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; additional reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Cowell)