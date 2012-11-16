Twenty offers for Moroccan refiner Samir - administrator
CASABLANCA, Feb 20 The court-appointed manager of Morocco's oil refiner Samir said on Monday he had received about 20 offers for the company from foreign investors.
ZAGREB Nov 16 Croatia had chosen Austria-based consultancy Confida to advise it on the sale of its last major bank in state hands, Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB).
The government wants to sell its entire 51.46 percent stake in HPB and ensure a capital boost for the bank. HPB controls some 4 percent of the banking market in Croatia, where over 90 percent of banks are in foreign ownership.
The sale is expected to help the state coffers of Croatia, which is making an effort to consolidate its public finances ahead of European Union entry next July. This year Croatia aims to reduce the general budget gap to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product from 4.4 percent last year.
In an interview with Reuters last month, HPB Chief Executive Cedo Maletic said the bank had improved its market position in the last two years but lacked fresh funds for further expansion. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by David Holmes)
CASABLANCA, Feb 20 The court-appointed manager of Morocco's oil refiner Samir said on Monday he had received about 20 offers for the company from foreign investors.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Vale SA plans to become a company with no defined controlling shareholder as soon as possible, in a landmark step aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.
PARIS, Feb 20 Deutsche Bank appointed its global head of mergers and acquisitions Thomas Piquemal as chief country officer for France as well on Monday.