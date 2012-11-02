ZAGREB Nov 2 Croatia's state-owned power board
HEP, one of the country's biggest companies, has launched a $500
million bond issue at 6.25 percent, Thomson Reuters' IFR service
reported on Friday.
HEP is a key driver in Croatia's energy investment
programme, which the future European Union member hopes will
revive the economy after four years of contraction. Croatia is
scheduled to join the EU next July.
Morgan Stanley and UniCredit have been
appointed as lead arrangers for the issue, which matures in
2017.
The bond will be priced later on Friday, IFR said.
HEP will use funds raised by the bond to modernise existing
production and transmission facilities as well as new
infrastructure for which it is seeking foreign strategic
partners.