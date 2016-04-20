ZAGREB, April 20 Croatia's Hrvatska Postanka
Banka, the last major local bank majority owned by the
state and a possible candidate for privatisation:
* Reported on Wednesday a Q1 net profit of 44.6 million kuna
($6.77 million), 5.4 percent up from the same period last year
* Operating profit in Q1 rose 8 percent on a year ago to 83
million kuna
* Current market share at 4.5 percent, expected to edge up
this year
* Housing loans rose 31 percent from the same period in
2015, while overall retail loans went up 9.5 percent
* Bank says has also started offering cash loans within the
national Croatian postal service network
($1 = 6.5921 kuna)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic)