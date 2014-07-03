Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ZAGREB, July 3 Croatia's privatisation agency (CERP) plans to sell 3.49 percent of T-Hrvatski Telekom, the biggest local telecom operator said in a bourse filing on Thursday.
"CERP informed us that it had decided to start the process of sale involving 3.49 percent of T-HT,", the company said.
T-HT is majority owned by Deutsche Telekom which controls 51 percent.
It serves 1.2 million landline customers and around 2.3 million mobile subscribers in the newest European Union member, a country of 4.4 million people.
Its main local competitors are Vipnet, owned by Telekom Austria, and Sweden's Tele2. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by David Holmes)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)