ZAGREB, Sept 29 Croatia will ask the European Commission to approve laws that would prevent Hungary's MOL from taking a majority in national oil concern INA, Prime Minister Jadranka Kosor said on Thursday.

MOL owns 47.46 percent of INA and holds an option for a further 1.6 percent, while the Zagreb government owns 44.84 percent. Last year MOL failed in its attempt to gain a majority in INA, and relations between the two biggest shareholders have soured over management rights and corruption allegations.

Kosor told a cabinet session the law would be temporary, pending the end of a corruption trial against her predecessor, former Prime Minister Ivo Sanader, which directly involves INA and MOL.

Croatia indicted Sanader earlier in September for allegedly taking a 10 million euro ($13.6 million) bribe from MOL in 2008 in exchange for securing MOL's dominant position in INA.

"We have prepared the changes (to the INA privatisation law). They are being translated into English, and we want to forward them to the European Commission so we could start further consultations about these amendments, which the government perceives as necessary," Kosor said.

Some observers said the ban would violate the EU's free-market principles. Croatia completed EU membership talks this year and hopes to join in 2013, while Hungary is already a member.

The government argues that MOL should not be allowed a majority if the trial shows it had acquired wider than appropriate management rights through bribery. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Will Waterman)