ZAGREB Oct 26 The European Commission said on Wednesday that a law Zagreb proposed to prevent anyone from gaining a majority in Croatia's top energy group INA would be against EU competition rules.

Earlier this month the Croatian government sent to Brussels a draft law capping INA ownership for its assessment. Zagreb completed EU entry talks in June and should become a member in July of 2013.

"Our assessment is that the law in this form is incompatible with the EU legislation. We expect our Croatian partners to take this into account," a Commission spokesman, Peter Stano, was quoted as saying by the state news agency Hina.

The Commission was not available for immediate comment.

INA's biggest shareholder is Hungary's MOL , with a 47.46 percent stake and an option for another 1.6 percent. The government owns 44.84 percent. Under the proposed law, the only majority owner could be the government itself.

MOL, which has made no secret of its wish to become INA's majority owner, failed to achieve that in a public bid last January.

Relations between the two biggest shareholders have been strained.

Last month Croatia indicted former Prime Minister Ivo Sanader for allegedly taking a bribe to allow MOL a dominant position in INA. MOL and Sanader both denied the charges.

Croatia's financial market regulator, HANFA, blocked trading in INA shares in April, saying MOL had manipulated the market by sending misleading signals about its intentions to acquire INA shares.

HANFA said it was also trying to identify foreign investors who were acquiring INA shares when their price surged to record high levels in low trading volumes. It suspected some investment funds might have been acquiring shares on MOL's behalf.

HANFA has also filed criminal charges of insider trading against individuals at INA and MOL.

MOL has denied market manipulation, but trading in INA shares remains suspended. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Will Waterman)