ZAGREB Oct 26 The European Commission said on
Wednesday that a law Zagreb proposed to prevent anyone from
gaining a majority in Croatia's top energy group INA
would be against EU competition rules.
Earlier this month the Croatian government sent to Brussels
a draft law capping INA ownership for its assessment. Zagreb
completed EU entry talks in June and should become a member in
July of 2013.
"Our assessment is that the law in this form is incompatible
with the EU legislation. We expect our Croatian partners to take
this into account," a Commission spokesman, Peter Stano, was
quoted as saying by the state news agency Hina.
The Commission was not available for immediate comment.
INA's biggest shareholder is Hungary's MOL , with a
47.46 percent stake and an option for another 1.6 percent. The
government owns 44.84 percent. Under the proposed law, the only
majority owner could be the government itself.
MOL, which has made no secret of its wish to become INA's
majority owner, failed to achieve that in a public bid last
January.
Relations between the two biggest shareholders have been
strained.
Last month Croatia indicted former Prime Minister Ivo
Sanader for allegedly taking a bribe to allow MOL a dominant
position in INA. MOL and Sanader both denied the charges.
Croatia's financial market regulator, HANFA, blocked trading
in INA shares in April, saying MOL had manipulated the market by
sending misleading signals about its intentions to acquire INA
shares.
HANFA said it was also trying to identify foreign investors
who were acquiring INA shares when their price surged to record
high levels in low trading volumes. It suspected some investment
funds might have been acquiring shares on MOL's behalf.
HANFA has also filed criminal charges of insider trading
against individuals at INA and MOL.
MOL has denied market manipulation, but trading in INA
shares remains suspended.
