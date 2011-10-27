ZAGREB Oct 27 The Croatian government asked
the state attorney's office on Thursday for measures to protect
Croatia's interests in energy group INA while a graft
investigation over its ownership and management takes place.
The government did not elaborate, but the move came just one
day after the European Commission said a law Zagreb had proposed
to prevent anyone from gaining a majority in Croatia's top
energy group would be against European Union (EU) competition
rules.
"Our goal is to protect national interests related to INA
and energy field," Economy Minister, Djuro Popijac, told a
cabinet session.
Croatia completed EU entry talks in June and is expected to
become a member of the block in mid-2013.
INA's biggest shareholder is Hungary's MOL , with a
47.46 percent stake and an option for another 1.6 percent. The
government owns 44.84 percent. Under the proposed law, designed
to stay in place until the INA graft case is resolved, the only
possible majority owner is the government itself.
MOL, which has made no secret of its wish to become INA's
majority owner, failed to achieve that in a public bid last
January. Relations between the two biggest shareholders have
been strained recently over the management rights in the
company.
Last month Croatia indicted former Prime Minister Ivo
Sanader for allegedly taking a bribe to allow MOL a dominant
position in INA. MOL and Sanader both denied the charges.
Croatia's financial market regulator, HANFA, blocked trading
in INA shares in April, saying MOL had sent misleading signals
about its intentions to acquire INA shares.
HANFA said it was also trying to identify foreign investors
who were acquiring INA shares when their price surged to record
high levels in low trading volumes. It suspected some investment
funds might have been acquiring shares on MOL's behalf.
HANFA has also filed criminal charges of insider trading
against individuals at INA and MOL.
MOL has denied market manipulation, while trading in INA
shares remains suspended.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Andrew Callus)