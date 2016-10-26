(Adds INA, PM's comments)
By Igor Ilic
ZAGREB Oct 26 Croatia is considering shutting
down or changing the use of one of its two oil refinery sites,
newly appointed energy minister Slaven Dobrovic said on
Wednesday, implying the government does not expect to secure
investment to finance an upgrade of the plant.
Croatia's energy firm INA, jointly owned by the
Croatian government and Hungary's energy group MOL,
owns two refineries, one in the central town of Sisak and
another in the Adriatic port of Rijeka.
Zagreb and MOL have for several years been at odds over
management rights and over INA's investment strategy and are
involved in two separate international arbitrations aimed at
resolving their differences.
"It is a sensitive issue which has to be resolved, but not
by harming jobs or laying off employees. It is important to find
a healthy solution which would preserve the workforce," Dobrovic
told reporters regarding the future of the Sisak refinery.
"We are heading towards a post-fossil (fuel) society," he
said. "Consumption of (oil) derivatives is falling and it is
unavoidable that some refining capacity will have to be shut
down," he said.
He gave no details of other purposes for which the INA site
could be used. He said the government would first discuss any
plans internally before it involved MOL.
Dobrovic later said there was no imminent plan to close down
the refinery.
INA also said in a statement on Wednesday that there was no
decision on the Sisak refinery shutdown and that the company was
considering options with the aim of improving its performance
and reducing losses.
Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said he had agreed
to meet soon with INA management to discuss INA's future
business and development plans. His reaction came after some
parliamentary deputies and union leaders reacted strongly to the
news of the possible refinery shutdown.
Croatia's conservative-led government took office this month
after a snap election on Sept. 11.
