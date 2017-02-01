ZAGREB Feb 1 Croatia has appealed against an
arbitration ruling which said that corruption was not proven in
relation to the management of energy firm INA by
Hungary's MOL, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on
Wednesday.
Croatia, which owns close to 45 percent in INA, and energy
group MOL, which has almost 50 percent, have been at odds for
years over management rights and investment policy in INA.
The ruling by a Geneva-based United Nations arbitration
commission, made public in December, said evidence presented by
Croatia in a lawsuit against MOL was insufficient to prove that
certain contracts from 2009 were the result of corrupt
activities.
"Croatia has appealed to the Swiss Federal Court. We hope
that during the court procedure, in the next several months, our
arguments will be adequately valued," Plenkovic said.
After the arbitration ruling, Croatia said it would buy back
MOL's stake in INA.
Croatia put on trial its former Prime Minister, Ivo Sanader,
for allegedly taking bribes from MOL in 2009 to give it a
dominant role in INA. The case is still on court. Both MOL and
Sanader deny any wrongdoing, saying that the arbitration ruling
just confirms their claims.
The Croatian government is now considering an idea to sell
25 percent of state power board HEP in an initial public
offering to help fund a buyout of MOL's interest in INA.
Some analysts and experts have expressed doubts that this
would raise enough money and the partners in the ruling
coalition have yet to take a final decision on any buyout.
At the moment it is unclear what price MOL would want for
its stake. INA's market capitalisation equals some 32 billion
kuna ($4.6 billion), but analysts say it is hardly a relevant
value given a very low free float of some five percent.
($1 = 6.9433 kuna)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)