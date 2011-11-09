ZAGREB Nov 9 An oil refinery in the central
Croatian town of Sisak will resume work this month after heavy
damage by a fire in June, owner INA said on Wednesday.
The repairs following he June 20 fire have been completed,
and "regular operation of Sisak refinery can be expected during
November", oil and gas group INA said in a statement.
The smaller of Croatia's two refineries, which can process
60,000 barrels a day, stopped production in June and has been
under repair since then.
The bigger one, which is undergoing modernisation to be able
to produce EU-quality petrol, is located in the northern
Adriatic town of Rijeka.
INA, one of Croatia's biggest companies, operates upstream
and downstream facilities at home, in the Middle East and in
Africa.
Hungary's MOL is its biggest shareholder with
47.46 percent, while the Croatian government has 44.84 percent.
Relations between the two have been strained recently over
management rights.
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic, editing by Jane Baird)