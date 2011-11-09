ZAGREB Nov 9 An oil refinery in the central Croatian town of Sisak will resume work this month after heavy damage by a fire in June, owner INA said on Wednesday.

The repairs following he June 20 fire have been completed, and "regular operation of Sisak refinery can be expected during November", oil and gas group INA said in a statement.

The smaller of Croatia's two refineries, which can process 60,000 barrels a day, stopped production in June and has been under repair since then.

The bigger one, which is undergoing modernisation to be able to produce EU-quality petrol, is located in the northern Adriatic town of Rijeka.

INA, one of Croatia's biggest companies, operates upstream and downstream facilities at home, in the Middle East and in Africa.

Hungary's MOL is its biggest shareholder with 47.46 percent, while the Croatian government has 44.84 percent. Relations between the two have been strained recently over management rights. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic, editing by Jane Baird)