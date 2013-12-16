ZAGREB Dec 16 Croatia's government said on
Monday it had received two binding bids for 50-55 percent of its
leading insurer, Croatia Osiguranje.
The bidders are Polish state insurer PZU and
Croatian tobacco and tourism group Adris.
The government owns around 80 percent of Croatia Osiguranje,
whose market share is at around 35 percent. The government said
it wanted to keep a controlling stake of a little over 25
percent.
"After assessing the bids, we will propose to the government
to choose the most favourable investor," the finance ministry
said in a statement.
Finance Minister Slavko Linic said the government might take
a decision as soon as this week.
In a preliminary round held in October, Adris offered 234.5
million euros for a stake in Croatia Osiguranje and PZU offered
192 million euros.
Last week, Croatia rejected a bid from Austria's Erste Bank
for its last major state-owned bank, HPB, saying the
offer was too low.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)