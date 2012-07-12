ZAGREB, July 12 The Croatian government is
seeking an advisor to help it sell up to 50 percent in the
biggest local insurer Croatia Osiguranje.
The finance ministry is expected to issue a public tender
for the role within 30 days, the government said. The state owns
some 82 percent of Croatia Osiguranje, whose market share in the
future European Union member amounts to 37.5 percent.
"We want to sell up to 50 percent and to secure a capital
boost. The government wants to keep 25 percent in the company,"
Finance Minister Slavko Linic told a cabinet session. "The goal
of the sale is to strengthen the insurer and to secure funds for
covering or further reducing the budget gap."
Croatia Osiguranje posted a gross profit of 26.4 million
kuna ($4.3 million) in the first quarter, up 37.3 percent on the
same period last year, on revenue up 1.6 percent year-on-year to
641.9 million.
Croatia aims to consolidate its public finances and reduce
its high expenditures by cutting the budget gap this year to 2.8
percent of gross domestic product from 4.1 percent in 2011. It
plans to secure some 2 billion kuna from privatisations.
($1 = 6.1114 Croatian kunas)
