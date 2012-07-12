ZAGREB, July 12 The Croatian government is seeking an advisor to help it sell up to 50 percent in the biggest local insurer Croatia Osiguranje.

The finance ministry is expected to issue a public tender for the role within 30 days, the government said. The state owns some 82 percent of Croatia Osiguranje, whose market share in the future European Union member amounts to 37.5 percent.

"We want to sell up to 50 percent and to secure a capital boost. The government wants to keep 25 percent in the company," Finance Minister Slavko Linic told a cabinet session. "The goal of the sale is to strengthen the insurer and to secure funds for covering or further reducing the budget gap."

Croatia Osiguranje posted a gross profit of 26.4 million kuna ($4.3 million) in the first quarter, up 37.3 percent on the same period last year, on revenue up 1.6 percent year-on-year to 641.9 million.

Croatia aims to consolidate its public finances and reduce its high expenditures by cutting the budget gap this year to 2.8 percent of gross domestic product from 4.1 percent in 2011. It plans to secure some 2 billion kuna from privatisations. ($1 = 6.1114 Croatian kunas) (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Writing by Igor Ilic; Editing by David Holmes)