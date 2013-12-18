UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZAGREB Dec 18 Croatia will sell a stake in the country's biggest insurer Croatia Osiguranje to a local tobacco and tourist group Adris, a government document posted on its website said on Wednesday.
Its bid was higher than that of its rival for acquiring a stake in Croatia osiguranje, Polish state insurer PZU, the document said.
The government now owns a bit over 80 percent of Croatia Osiguranje, whose market share is at around 30 percent.
The decision will be taken in a government's session later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by William Hardy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources