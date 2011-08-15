* Building ban deters buyers
TROGIR, Croatia, Aug 15 Stipe Marusic hardly
looks like someone who owns an Adriatic island. Yet the
unemployed 40-year-old Croatian sailor and his two brothers are
selling one for big money.
"It belonged to my great-grandfather and in a way, we are
sorry to sell. But we are all seamen, the companies we worked
for have gone bankrupt, we are unemployed and we have no other
choice," Marusic said while showing off his island, Srednja
Kluda, in the Trogir archipelago just north of Split.
The asking price for the shrub-covered island of some 2.4
hectares (5.9 acres), with a small stone house in the middle, is
1.05 million euros ($1.49 mln).
"There is interest, we have one serious buyer, but the
bureaucracy is slowing us down," Marusic said.
His story sums up the complex situation in a country which
emerged from communist Yugoslavia in 1990 and is due to join the
European Union in 2013.
Croatia only opened its real estate market to foreigners in
2005 and two beautiful islands were quickly sold. The government
then banned any new building on small uninhabited islands,
saying it wanted to preserve them "for agriculture and organised
visits".
The ban dampened investor appetite for many of the 1,200 or
so islands scattered across the spectacular eastern Adriatic.
Meanwhile, Croatia recovered from the 1991-95 independence war
and has once again become a popular summer holiday destination.
CELEBRITIES
"Our islands are cheaper than those in Greece, our sea is
one of the most beautiful. There are a lot of potential VIP
clients from business, sport, showbiz or royal families but they
give up because of the building ban," said Jasminka Biliskov of
Biliskov Nekretnine, a leading Croatian real estate firm.
She said many celebrities who cruise the Adriatic in the
summer, including Princess Caroline of Monaco and Formula 1 boss
Bernie Ecclestone, were initially keen but lost interest.
Furthermore, before any island is sold the owner has to
offer it to the government, which has pre-emptive buying rights.
The government, strapped for cash, will almost invariably pass
up the chance, but the process can take around six months.
"Most investors who look into Croatia get disappointed,"
said Chris Krolow, chief executive of Private Islands Online, a
Canadian-based agency that sells islands globally and is
offering four in Croatia.
"Why look at Croatian islands when you cannot build a house
or develop a property in a way which would make it financially
viable?" Krolow told Reuters by telephone.
Most small islands have been used for olive groves and
vineyards and as grazing land for sheep, prized for particularly
delicious meat thanks to their diet of sea-salted herbs. They
are now largely abandoned and uncultivated.
The government, which faces a general election in December,
has so far not indicated it may scrap the building ban. But
Biliskov, whose agency is offering 15 islands, said the ban
could be lifted in the future and value can only go up.
"I think now is the right time to buy. Once we join the EU,
I think the government will do like in Greece, where building
is allowed but strictly controlled.
"Of course, in that case the price will be much higher so I
would say that buying an island now is a good and safe
investment," Biliskov said.
