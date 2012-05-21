* Feasibility study to be completed in H2 2013
* Croatia wants to buy project documentation
* Government says investors already showing interest
By Igor Ilic
ZAGREB, May 21 Croatia plans to complete a
feasibility study next year for its own liquefied natural gas
terminal (LNG), following a delay in the construction of a
similar project by an international consortium, its gas pipeline
operator said on Monday.
"Due to a delay in implementation of an LNG terminal by the
Adria LNG consortium, we have kicked off a feasibility study for
another option. The study is expected to be completed in the
second half of 2013," state-owned pipeline operator Plinacro
told Reuters in a written statement.
The alternative project, also planned on the northern
Adriatic island of Krk, involves a floating terminal in the
first stage, which could later evolve into an on-ground
terminal.
Plinacro said the alternative LNG project would have a
capacity of between 4 and 6 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a
year. Croatia currently consumes close to 3 bcm of gas annually.
The Adria LNG consortium - comprising Germany's E.ON-Ruhrgas
, Austria's OMV, France's Total
and Slovenia's Geoplin - in 2010 postponed a final investment
decision until 2013, due to falling gas demand on European
markets amid the economic crisis.
The Adria LNG terminal's capacity was seen at up to 15 bcm
of gas per year and the cost of the project was assessed at some
800 million euros ($1 billion).
Croatia's slow decision-making process was widely blamed
for the project's limited progress before the crisis.
However, after the consortium put the project on hold,
Croatia grew impatient and the Deputy Prime Minister in charge
of economy, Radimir Cacic, recently said the country could no
longer wait for the Adria LNG terminal.
He said the government had offered to buy project
documentation for the terminal from Adria LNG.
In an interview with a local daily earlier this month Cacic
said Croatia would start from scratch if the Adria LNG
consortium refused to sell the documentation.
The consortium declined any comment on the issue and only
confirmed that the project was put on hold until next year.
Cacic said last week several investors from Europe and
elsewhere had already expressed interest to step in as potential
investors.
($1 = 0.7860 euros)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Mark Potter)