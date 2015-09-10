(Corrects spelling in seventh paragraph)
ZAGREB, Sept 10 The Croatian government proposed
on Thursday to change consumer credit laws to enforce conversion
of loans denominated in Swiss francs into euros.
"We want to make equal conditions for those who have loans
denominated in Swiss francs with those who have loans in euros.
These changes take force on Sept. 30. The banking system will
not be jeopardised as it is well capitalised," Finance Minister
Boris Lalovac told a cabinet session.
Croatia's centre-left government is facing general election,
most likely in November, and the timing of the decision on the
Swiss franc loans is seen by many as a pre-election move. In
most opinion polls the conservative opposition is ahead of the
ruling Social Democrats.
Local banks, of which 90 percent are owned by parent banks
in the European Union, have already indicated that the plan
might result in legal steps as the costs of the conversion will
fall entirely on the banks.
The central bank said this week that the cost for the banks
would be "tangibly higher" than an initially assessed amount of
some 800 million euros ($895 million).
The banks have said that a legally sustainable solution
would be voluntary and based on clear social criteria and
sharing of the costs.
Under the government's proposals, the banks will have to
convert the initial principal denominated in francs into euros
and recalculate the repayment plans for the loan holders by
mid-November.
The banks will be partly compensated for the losses through
tax deduction measures.
"This decision could prompt the feeling of uncertainty among
investors as it shows that the political elite can take money
from the private sector if they deem it appropriate. It is not
good for the business climate," said an independent analyst
Damir Novotny.
Parliament has yet to confirm the government's proposal
which it plans to do in the next two weeks.
There are 55,000 holders of loans denominated in Swiss
francs worth roughly 25 billion kuna ($3.71 billion). A majority
of those loans were taken out in the 2000s for mortgages or
buying property for commercial purposes.
($1 = 0.8934 euros)
($1 = 6.7417 kuna)