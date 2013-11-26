BRIEF-Zhuguang Holdings says expects to record a loss for year ended 31 December 2016
* Expected result due to decrease in revenue from sale of properties during FY2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZAGREB Nov 26 Croatia's central bank plans to release around 4 billion kuna ($707.05 million) to boost credit in the European Union's newest member after five years without economic growth, local media reported on Tuesday.
Under the move, to take effect in December, the central bank would cut its mandatory reserves rate to 12 percent from the current 13.5 percent, the reports in two of the countries biggest daily newspapers said.
Central bank officials were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 5.6573 Croatian kunas) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Patrick Graham)
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has mandated the investment-banking units of Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp and BNP Paribas SA to manage the reopening of the 6 percent dollar-denominated bond maturing in April 2026 , taking advantage of robust demand for the country's assets.
* Has issued new commercial paper ISIN NO0010788466 with term from March 10, 2017 to Nov. 10, 2017