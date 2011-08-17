ZAGREB Aug 17 Croatia's government and banks agreed on Wednesday to fix the exchange rate for housing loans denominated in Swiss francs, to ease pressure on borrowers whose mortgage costs have risen with the soaring Swiss currency.

Under the deal, the exchange rate for the loans will be fixed at 5.80 kuna per one franc for a period of five years. The franc was quoted at 6.56 kuna on Wednesday, having climbed to more than 7 kuna earlier this month.

Traditionally viewed as a safe-haven by investors, the Swiss currency has risen sharply in value during recent turmoil in global financial markets.

The difference between the fixed rate and the actual exchange rate will accrue into a future financial claim -- effectively an additional loan -- on which an interest rate of 3.95 percent will be payable. Interest rates on housing loans in Croatia are generally between 6 and 7 percent.

"This is the best we could achieve. We also had some other ideas, but it takes two sides to reach an agreement," Prime Minister, Jadranka Kosor, told reporters.

Domestic banks said they would also consider easing interest rates on housing loans after agreeing in June to extend the maturities of Swiss franc mortgages at low cost.

Lower monthly payments on the Swiss franc loans are expected to begin in October, two months before parliamentary elections in Croatia, which is due to join the European Union in mid-2013.

About 11 percent of outstanding loans in Croatia are indexed to the Swiss franc, and about 40 percent of housing loans. When most of the loans were taken, the Swiss franc traded around or even below 5 kuna.

The majority of loans in Croatia are indexed to the euro . The central bank keeps the kuna currency in a tightly managed float against the single currency.

More than 90 percent of the local banking industry is owned by parent banks from Italy, Austria, France and Hungary.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic, Editing by Catherine Evans)