LONDON, June 16 The cost of insuring exposure to
debt from Croatia rose to its highest level in more than two
months on Thursday ahead of a no-confidence vote that could
spell the end of technocrat Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic's
government.
Data from Markit showed five-year credit default swaps (CDS)
for Croatia rose 7 basis points (bps) from Wednesday's close to
277 bps - the highest level since April 11.
Croatia's Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Karamarko resigned
on Wednesday and said his HDZ party, the biggest in the ruling
centre-right coalition, aimed to form a new government after a
scheduled vote of no-confidence set for Thursday.
Parliament is expected to back the motion of no-confidence
filed by the conservative HDZ.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Sujata Rao)