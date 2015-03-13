ZAGREB, March 13 Croatia has cancelled a tender to lease the operation of its motorways to foreign firms and will instead offer motorway shares to local pension funds and citizens, the state radio reported on Friday.

It quoted Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic as saying the government would go for "an initial public offering to the pension funds and citizens". Government officials were not immediately available to confirm the radio report.

The controversial tender, opposed by some trade unions and civic groups, was meant to help state-run road companies repay debts of several billion euros over coming years.

The Social Democrat-led government, which faces a general election in late 2015, said last December it had received non-binding bids for running the motorways, which connect the countryside with tourist resorts on the Adriatic coast.

The government did not name the bidders but local media have named the three most likely bidders as a Goldman Sachs -led consortium including local pension funds, Austria's Strabag and Australia's Macquarie.

Croatia, which depends heavily on tourist income, took out loans over the previous decade to complete a motorway network of more than 1,000 km (620 miles) to improve access to the coast.

But public road companies have not been able to raise enough from tolls to repay the debt, while Croatia's public debt is already above 80 percent of gross domestic product.

The government had aimed to raise 2.5 billion to 3 billion euros, for a concession of between 30 and 50 years.

Trade unions in the state motorway management company HAC and civic groups say they have collected enough citizens' signatures to force a referendum on the issue, saying the motorways are a strategic asset that should remain in government hands. Croatian authorities are now checking whether the referendum request is legally valid.

(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic, editing by David Evans)