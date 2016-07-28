BELGRADE, July 28 Croatia's biggest oil and gas
company INA, owned by Hungary's MOL and the
Croatian government, reported a 93 percent plunge in first-half
consolidated net profit on Thursday, blaming low oil and gas
prices and shrinking refinery margins.
The oil producer and refiner said consolidated net profit,
excluding special items, fell to 23 million kuna ($3.4 mln) and
net sales revenue dropped by 32 percent from a year earlier to
6.3 billion kuna between January and June.
"The first half of 2016 was marked by the low Brent (price)
of around $40 per barrel, significantly lower gas prices, as
well as deteriorating refinery margins," Zoltan Aldott,
president of INA's management board said in the results
statement on the company's website.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA), excluding special items, fell 55 percent to 723
million kuna in the first half of 2016. The company's capital
expenditure rose 31 percent to 717 million kuna.
INA also announced that it signed an onshore exploration
agreement last month for block Drava-2, a potential oil and gas
field in Croatia's Slavonia region.
INA bought a 33.5 percent stake in Bosnia's Energopetrol
this month from MOL, taking its total stake to 67 percent.
Energopetrol will be fully consolidated in INA's results in
the third quarter of 2016, INA said on Thursday.
