BELGRADE, July 28 Croatia's biggest oil and gas company INA, owned by Hungary's MOL and the Croatian government, reported a 93 percent plunge in first-half consolidated net profit on Thursday, blaming low oil and gas prices and shrinking refinery margins.

The oil producer and refiner said consolidated net profit, excluding special items, fell to 23 million kuna ($3.4 mln) and net sales revenue dropped by 32 percent from a year earlier to 6.3 billion kuna between January and June.

"The first half of 2016 was marked by the low Brent (price) of around $40 per barrel, significantly lower gas prices, as well as deteriorating refinery margins," Zoltan Aldott, president of INA's management board said in the results statement on the company's website.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, fell 55 percent to 723 million kuna in the first half of 2016. The company's capital expenditure rose 31 percent to 717 million kuna.

INA also announced that it signed an onshore exploration agreement last month for block Drava-2, a potential oil and gas field in Croatia's Slavonia region.

INA bought a 33.5 percent stake in Bosnia's Energopetrol this month from MOL, taking its total stake to 67 percent.

Energopetrol will be fully consolidated in INA's results in the third quarter of 2016, INA said on Thursday. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Susan Fenton)