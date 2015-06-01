* Croatia to sign oil, gas exploration licences in June/July
SALI, Croatia, June 1 When Croatia announced in
2013 it would set a tender to explore for oil and gas in its
pristine Adriatic waters, the government evoked the hydrocarbon
riches of Norway to win over the plan's many detractors.
"If it's not dangerous for Norway or Scotland, it shouldn't
be dangerous for us," Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said in
April, defending an effort he hopes could help turn around
Croatia's economic fortunes after six years of recession.
Milanovic was responding to public concerns that the project
is a high-risk gamble that may forever change the way of life on
Croatia's more than 1,000 islands, hurt its lucrative tourism
industry and harm the environment.
But with contracts expected to be signed with five selected
concessionaires by July, opposition from local and international
environmentalists, politicians and even pop stars -- expressed
in the campaign "SOS for Adriatic" -- is only growing.
"It could be good if it means jobs for us on the platforms,"
admitted Ivan Dominis, who handles tourist yachts in a small
marina on the island of Dugi Otok, near a site being eyed for
drilling.
Although the oil rigs must be at least 10 km away from the
mainland and 6 km from any island, Dominis remained concerned.
"It doesn't mean a disaster will happen, but only one
incident is enough. We all live off tourism and fishing here.
One spill and we'd never be able to clean the oil from the sea."
Dugi Otok sits near Croatia's Kornati national park, a
nautical heaven of crystal clear waters strewn with dozens of
small rocky islands and skirting one of the 10 planned areas of
oil and gas exploration. Another area is near the famed medieval
city of Dubrovnik.
Tourism in places like these has boosted Croatia's image
since the country of 4.3 million people broke from Yugoslavia in
1991. In 2014, the year after Croatia became the newest member
of European Union, 12 million visitors generated around seven
billion euros in revenues, or around 17 percent of national
output.
But that has not been enough to keep the economy growing.
Output has contracted by 13 percent since 2009, driving up
unemployment to almost 20 percent.
The government hopes the country's oil and gas potential can
turn that around: preliminary studies suggest reasonably large
amounts of natural gas in Croatia's northern Adriatic, where it
is already extracted, and oil in the south.
In January, Croatia awarded ten oil and gas exploration
licences: seven to a consortium of Houston-based Marathon Oil
and Austria's OMV, two to INA,
co-owned by Croatia and Hungary's MOL, and one to a
consortium made up of Italy's ENI and London-based
Medoilgas.
WEIGHING RISKS
Croatia produces around 600,000 tonnes of oil per year,
barely 20 percent of its needs, and some two billion cubic
metres of gas, or 66 percent of annual consumption. The
government believes it can produce more, though how much more
will only be known once exploration gets under way in the next
three years, with exploitation not likely before 2019.
Similar plans are afoot in Adriatic neighbours Montenegro
and Albania. Across the sea, Italy has been pumping oil and gas
from the seabed for decades -- Italy extracted 521,742 tonnes of
crude oil from the Adriatic in 2014, or 69 percent of its total
offshore extraction.
Economy Minister Ivan Vrdoljak told Reuters the government
was banking on around 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) of
investment and several thousand jobs in the first three to five
years. Contracts with the chosen companies would likely be
signed by July, Vrdoljak said.
Milanovic, whose job will be on the line in an election
around the end of the year, says Croatia has a "patriotic duty"
to determine what resources it has at its disposal.
The project also fits with Croatia's ambitions of becoming
an energy power in the region, with plans also under way to
build a liquefied natural gas terminal on the island of Krk.
"Croatia still hasn't decided whether it wants to develop
industry or live off its natural beauty," said Igor Dekanic, an
oil engineering professor at Zagreb University, who supports the
project.
"Realistically, I think the danger level is low and, if some
quantities of hydrocarbons are found, the benefits will outweigh
the risks," he said.
Critics appear determined to block the enterprise, no matter
what the economic windfall might be.
Croatia's opposition green party, Orah (Walnut), plans to
petition the government in June with demands for a new
environmental study and a public debate, backed by the main
opposition HDZ.
Greenpeace and other eco-groups also hope to force a binding
referendum against drilling, although a government plan to
change the rules on how to collect the necessary 400,000
signatures is likely to put up serious obstacles to its success.
Marathon Oil told Reuters it planned to talk to Croatian
residents and politicians to assuage their fears.
"We've demonstrated our commitment to protecting the
environment across our operations and through experience working
offshore in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, offshore West Africa,
offshore Alaska and other areas," it said in an emailed
statement.
But Orah's leader, Mirela Holy, said the Adriatic could not
be compared to the North Sea or Gulf of Mexico.
"The Adriatic is a shallow and closed sea," said Holy. "Just
one disaster here and we could forget the entire economy in the
coastal region."
One of Croatia's most popular singers, Oliver Dragojevic,
said in March he felt compelled to speak out against the plan.
"We love our sea, we love to brag about it, let's not
destroy it. We are a country of tourism, not of oil."
