ZAGREB, Sept 15 Croatia's centre-left opposition
coalition plans urgent measures to end a liquidity crunch
paralysing local businesses and remove all barriers for badly
needed foreign investment if it wins a Dec. 4 parliamentary
election, the party said on Thursday.
The Alliance for Change, led by the Social Democrats (SDP),
has a sizeable edge over the ruling conservative HDZ in opinion
polls.
It unveiled a 21-point economic programme, focused on
spurring growth to around 4 percent a year, to a packed news
conference in Zagreb on Thursday.
"Croatia is not Greece, but it does need to make an urgent
turnaround," said SDP leader Zoran Milanovic. He said public
spending would be 'rationalised but not cut'.
"The recent crisis has showed that those who radically cut
spending were slower in recovering," he said.
Under the conservative HDZ party of Prime Minister Jadranka
Kosor, Croatia joined NATO and concluded membership talks with
the European Union, hoping to join in 2013, but its economy has
been on the decline since 2009, with only a meagre recovery of
around one percent expected this year.
Radimir Cacic of the liberal Croatian People's party, which
is allied with the SDP, said only about 40 percent of Croatia's
active population was employed, compared to the European average
of around 70 percent.
"We need a radical removal of all barriers for new investment
and we need investment into tourism, energy, infrastructure and
environment," said Cacic, who will be in charge of economy.
"The first problem we will tackle is the problem of
liquidity, without solving that, there can be no real growth. We
aim to resolve that in the first six months," Cacic said.
The latest data put the amount of overdue unpaid bills in
the economy at close to 40 billion kuna ($7.3 billion), but
almost half of that amount refers to the companies that are no
longer active.
Cacic said the coalition would aim to raise growth levels
towards four percent in the coming years mostly through public
and private investment, in particular in the energy
infrastructure and tourism.
The centre-left has been in power for only four years in
Croatia's 20 years of independence, from 2000 to 2003. In that
period it boosted growth, primarily on state investments, but
also piled up the highest annual general budget gap in the last
decade.
Analysts said the programme was still too sketchy, but the
economic road ahead was the same for whoever wins the election.
"An economy where the state generates almost 65 percent of
the GDP needs a new growth model and has no other way but to cut
public spending or reduce the state's need for taking new debt,"
said an analyst from a major bank, who would not be named.
"Furthermore, investors are now worried about the euro zone
debt crisis and there is not a lot of room for fiscal
creativity," the analyst said.
The HDZ party has offered similar aims and growth
projections.
"Everyone makes more or less the same promises. The thing is
you have to elect those who will be able to implement them,"
Milanovic told reporters.
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic)