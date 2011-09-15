ZAGREB, Sept 15 Croatia's centre-left opposition coalition plans urgent measures to end a liquidity crunch paralysing local businesses and remove all barriers for badly needed foreign investment if it wins a Dec. 4 parliamentary election, the party said on Thursday.

The Alliance for Change, led by the Social Democrats (SDP), has a sizeable edge over the ruling conservative HDZ in opinion polls.

It unveiled a 21-point economic programme, focused on spurring growth to around 4 percent a year, to a packed news conference in Zagreb on Thursday.

"Croatia is not Greece, but it does need to make an urgent turnaround," said SDP leader Zoran Milanovic. He said public spending would be 'rationalised but not cut'.

"The recent crisis has showed that those who radically cut spending were slower in recovering," he said.

Under the conservative HDZ party of Prime Minister Jadranka Kosor, Croatia joined NATO and concluded membership talks with the European Union, hoping to join in 2013, but its economy has been on the decline since 2009, with only a meagre recovery of around one percent expected this year.

Radimir Cacic of the liberal Croatian People's party, which is allied with the SDP, said only about 40 percent of Croatia's active population was employed, compared to the European average of around 70 percent.

"We need a radical removal of all barriers for new investment and we need investment into tourism, energy, infrastructure and environment," said Cacic, who will be in charge of economy.

"The first problem we will tackle is the problem of liquidity, without solving that, there can be no real growth. We aim to resolve that in the first six months," Cacic said.

The latest data put the amount of overdue unpaid bills in the economy at close to 40 billion kuna ($7.3 billion), but almost half of that amount refers to the companies that are no longer active.

Cacic said the coalition would aim to raise growth levels towards four percent in the coming years mostly through public and private investment, in particular in the energy infrastructure and tourism.

The centre-left has been in power for only four years in Croatia's 20 years of independence, from 2000 to 2003. In that period it boosted growth, primarily on state investments, but also piled up the highest annual general budget gap in the last decade.

Analysts said the programme was still too sketchy, but the economic road ahead was the same for whoever wins the election.

"An economy where the state generates almost 65 percent of the GDP needs a new growth model and has no other way but to cut public spending or reduce the state's need for taking new debt," said an analyst from a major bank, who would not be named.

"Furthermore, investors are now worried about the euro zone debt crisis and there is not a lot of room for fiscal creativity," the analyst said.

The HDZ party has offered similar aims and growth projections.

"Everyone makes more or less the same promises. The thing is you have to elect those who will be able to implement them," Milanovic told reporters. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic)