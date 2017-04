ZAGREB, April 29 (Reuters) -

* Croatian food company Podravka posts Q1 sales at 1.03 billion kuna ($156.72 million), up 31.3 percent on the same period last year, helped by own brands and consolidation of Slovenia's Zito, bought last year.

* Net profit reached 60.1 million kuna, up 0.4 percent year on year.

* Sales revenues for Podravka's pharmaceuticals operation, Belupo, rose 6.4 percent to 182.7 million kuna, mostly due to expansion of the Russian market. ($1 = 6.5721 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by David Goodman)