ZAGREB May 13 Croatia's ruling coalition failed
to gather enough of its lawmakers in parliament to pass any
legislation for the third week running on Friday, raising fears
of political paralysis.
At least 76 of the country's 151 parliamentarians need to be
present for any votes on bringing in new legislation or altering
old laws to be valid.
But the centre-right coalition, which has promised to push
through a host of economic reforms, only managed to get 75 of
its MPs and other supporting independents to turn up, leading to
speculation of rifts. The opposition walked out.
"I apologise to the citizens for this. Three people from our
ruling coalition did not explain their absence. Such behaviour
is irresponsible," said Ivan Suker, the senior deputy leader of
the conservative HDZ party, the dominant player in the
coalition.
Political analyst Berto Salaj said it appeared that HDZ was
still struggling to coordinate their efforts with Most, the
junior coalition member, four months after coming into power.
"The result is that we have the government and parliament
which are hardly functional," he added.
HDZ and Most have already argued about political
appointments and some reform plans.
The government, led by technocrat Tihomir Oreskovic, has
promised to tackle Croatia's low growth, poor investment
climate, high public debt and unemployment.
With one of the weakest economies in the European Union,
Croatia is closely monitored by Brussels for imbalances and any
foot-dragging over reforms could trigger corrective measures.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Andrew Heavens)