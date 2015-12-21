ZAGREB Dec 21 The leader of a small party that
emerged as kingmaker after Croatia's inconclusive Nov. 8
election said it would ask its president on Tuesday for more
time for negotiations on a future government to avoid a
disruptive new election.
Croatia is the newest of the European Union's 28 members and
its economy is among the weakest. Any prolonged delay in forming
a new government would hold up reforms needed to spur investment
and prevent further, crippling downgrades in its credit rating.
President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic is to hold a fourth round
of consultations with the three main parliamentary parties on
Tuesday and aim to nominate a prime minister-designate with the
support of at least 76 deputies, which no one can claim yet.
"Tomorrow we will ask for some additional time from the
president," Bozo Petrov of kingmaker party Most (Croatian for
"bridge") said after talks with Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic,
leader of the outgoing Social Democrat-led coalition.
The November election gave the main opposition conservative
HDZ party 59 seats in Zagreb's 151-seat parliament, three more
than Milanovic's centre-left bloc.
Most, without which a government cannot now be formed, won
19 seats but this was later cut to 15 after three deputies
bolted to form their own party and one became an independent.
Most has insisted on a reformist government comprising all
three parties with a non-party, technocrat prime minister, but
said it was also ready to side with one of the major parties if
the other rejected its conditions.
The Social Democrats have indicated readiness to discuss
these terms, while the HDZ on Monday declined Most's offer to be
part of a broad three-party coalition.
"Such a government would not be efficient. We are only for
bilateral talks with Most on a joint reformist government," HDZ
leader Tomislav Karamarko said.
Parliamentary deputies representing national minorities or
fringe parties are expected to support a deal by Most and one of
the two mainstream parties to reach the 76-seat minimum for a
governing majority.
If the top parties prove unable to agree on a
premier-designate, the president will have to call a new
election, though there is no legal deadline for such a decision.
Most, founded three years ago and made up of municipal
politicians and independents, says its aim is to overhaul the
bloated public sector and judiciary, reduce tax pressure on
businesses and tame Croatia's rising public debt.
The former Yugoslav republic is under European Commission
pressure to enact reforms to encourage investment, reduce
unemployment and restrain public debt, which is running close to
90 percent of gross domestic product.
An extended political impasse could prompt more downgrades
in Croatia's credit rating and make it harder and more expensive
for it to borrow on international markets in coming years.
Croatia is rated BB by Fitch and Standard & Poor's and Ba1
by Moody's, with a negative outlook.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Mark Heinrich)