ZAGREB Feb 13 Croatia plans to sell a majority stake in leading insurer Croatia Osiguranje in a public tender and a stake in a local bank as it moves to slash the budget gap this year.

Finance Minister Slavko Linic said on Monday the government hoped to get some two billion kuna ($347.73 million) from privatisation receipts this year. Most of that should come from Croatia Osiguranje and Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB), he said.

The budget gap was set at 2.8 percent of gross domestic product or 9.9 billion kuna, down from an expected 4.3 percent last year.

The state controls some 80 percent in Croatia Osiguranje and Linic said the idea was to keep 25 percent plus one share and offer the remaining stock in a public tender. He did not elaborate on when the offer would take place.

The unlisted HPB is almost entirely state-controlled but the general plan is first to secure a capital boost.

"There are talks with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) about a capital boost. We are also in contact with the local pension funds, which could buy a stake from the state," he said.

HPB has a market share of close to four percent. The government owns 51 percent in the bank and the remaining stock is in hands of the state-owned postal company and the state pension insurance fund.

Croatia needs more than 20 billion kuna this year to cover its budget gap, pay interest and refinance maturing debt and besides privatisation, also plans to tap the local and foreign markets.

The first issue may take place abroad as early as March and the amount is tentatively seen at around 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion).

Representatives of several global investment funds who visited Zagreb last week told Reuters Croatia would probably find investors to sell around 1 billion euros of debt, although price and the credibility of fiscal and economic reforms would be critical considerations. ($1 = 5.7516 Croatian kunas) ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Helen Massy-Beresford)