ZAGREB Feb 13 Croatia plans to sell a
majority stake in leading insurer Croatia Osiguranje
in a public tender and a stake in a local bank as it moves to
slash the budget gap this year.
Finance Minister Slavko Linic said on Monday the government
hoped to get some two billion kuna ($347.73 million) from
privatisation receipts this year. Most of that should come from
Croatia Osiguranje and Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB), he said.
The budget gap was set at 2.8 percent of gross domestic
product or 9.9 billion kuna, down from an expected 4.3 percent
last year.
The state controls some 80 percent in Croatia Osiguranje and
Linic said the idea was to keep 25 percent plus one share and
offer the remaining stock in a public tender. He did not
elaborate on when the offer would take place.
The unlisted HPB is almost entirely state-controlled but the
general plan is first to secure a capital boost.
"There are talks with the European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (EBRD) about a capital boost. We are also in
contact with the local pension funds, which could buy a stake
from the state," he said.
HPB has a market share of close to four percent. The
government owns 51 percent in the bank and the remaining stock
is in hands of the state-owned postal company and the state
pension insurance fund.
Croatia needs more than 20 billion kuna this year to cover
its budget gap, pay interest and refinance maturing debt and
besides privatisation, also plans to tap the local and foreign
markets.
The first issue may take place abroad as early as March and
the amount is tentatively seen at around 1 billion euros ($1.32
billion).
Representatives of several global investment funds who
visited Zagreb last week told Reuters Croatia would probably
find investors to sell around 1 billion euros of debt, although
price and the credibility of fiscal and economic reforms would
be critical considerations.
($1 = 5.7516 Croatian kunas)
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
