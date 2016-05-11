ZAGREB May 11 The Croatian government decided on Wednesday to remove eight firms from the list of those having strategic interest with a goal to make them eligible for possible sale which, if implemented, would help reduce high public debt.

It said that for the sale of stakes in those companies it was first necessary to adopt certain legal changes which are expected to take place soon.

The companies involved include national flag carrier Croatia Airlines, operator of sea marinas ACI, the port of the northern Adriatic city of Rijeka, a small local bank Croatia Banka and fertilizer producer Petrokemija .

Also, it includes insurer company Croatia Osiguranje , a major food company Podravka and electrical concern Koncar.

The government has various level of stakes in those companies and has yet to make separate decisions on when, how and what stake to sell.

Croatia, one of the weakest European Union economies, has a public debt of 87 percent of gross domestic product and the centre-right government, which took office in January, vowed to reduce it to below 80 percent before the end of its four-year term.

This year the government plans to cut the budget gap to 2.6 percent of GDP from 3.2 percent last year and to reduce public debt by one percentage point.

Brussels pressures Croatia to pursue decisive fiscal consolidation and reformist measures to improve the investment climate and boost growth.

Three leading rating agencies keep Croatia two notches below the investment level, with a negative outlook, and the government hopes its efforts to reduce debt could improve Croatia's outlook to stable already this year.

The government said it planned to reduce the debt by up to 200 million euros ($228.24 million) through sale of stakes in the companies in the next few months. ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic)