ZAGREB May 23 The Croatian privatisation agency
CERP invited investors on Monday to express interest in a stake
in electrical concern Koncar, part if a move to reduce
public debt.
CERP also said it would offer shares in two hoteliers on
public auctions at the Zagreb bourse.
"CERP aims to offer 20.49 percent of Koncar through bloc
transactions on the Zagreb bourse. The deadline for binding
offers is May 31 at noon local time (1000 GMT)," CERP said.
An investor must buy at least 15,000 shares out of 526,926
shares that are on offer. The lowest price for one share is set
at 670 kuna ($100.35).
An auction for 30 percent of hotelier Suncani Hvar
will be held on June 13 for initial price of 162.8 million kuna,
while shares of hotelier HTP Korcula will be auctioned
on June 6 in 12 packages each comprising around two percent of
shares in the company.
Details of the auctions can be seen on www.cerp.hr.
Croatia, the newest European Union member and one of its
weakest economies, is struggling to reduce its public debt which
is now at 87 percent of gross domestic product.
The government plans to sell stakes in companies and earn
some 200 million euros in the coming months, hoping to reduce
the public debt this year by one percentage point.
It also hopes that measures to ease doing business, such as
cutting red tape and various non-taxation fees on business, will
improve business climate and increase investments in the economy
which has just started to recover after six consecutive
recession years.
Last year the economy grew 1.6 percent after losing some 13
percent of the overall output from 2009 to 2014.
($1 = 6.6768 kuna)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)