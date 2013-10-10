ZAGREB Oct 10 Three foreign investors and a
domestic conglomerate have won places in a second round of
bidding for stakes in the biggest Croatian insurer and a small
state-owned bank, the government said on Thursday.
The government hopes to raise around 2 billion kuna ($355.14
million) from both sales as it struggles to reduce growing
public debt and the budget deficit, which is expected to hit 13
billion kuna this year, or about 3.5 percent of output.
It said it had invited Austria's Erste Bank and
Hungary's OTP Bank to submit binding bids for a
99.13-percent stake in Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB).
HPB is the last major bank in state hands and controls about
4.5 percent of the local market, dominated by units of banks
from Italy, Austria, France and Hungary.
The government also said it expected binding bids from
Poland's state insurer, PZU, and local tourist and
tobacco group Adris to buy around 50 percent of Croatia
Osiguranje (CO) which controls some 35 percent of the
Croatian insurance market.
"For the sale of HPB, the main criterion is the price. In
the case of CO it is different because we are seeking a partner
to provide a capital boost and a development plan in a company
where we want to keep a controlling stake of just over 25
percent," Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic told a cabinet session.
The government, which owns slightly more than 80 percent of
CO, did not give details about a deadline for binding bids.
Erste has made an initial non-binding offer of 130.2 million
euros ($176 million) for HPB, while OTP offered a price which
may vary between 92 million euros and 118 million euros.
For a stake in CO, Adris offered 234.5 million euros and PZU
192 million euros.
"Our goal is to make CO an insurance leader in the (Balkan)
region," Deputy Finance Minister Boris Lalovac told the cabinet.
Croatia, which joined the European Union in July, has seen
its economy shrunk more than 10 percent since late 2008, with
only one year of flat gross domestic product in that period.
Public debt will soon rise to more than 60 percent of output
from a current level of 56 percent, with the general budget gap
staying at 3.5 percent of GDP this year before widening to more
than 5 percent in 2014, the government has forecast.
($1 = 5.6317 Croatian kunas)
($1 = 0.7398 euros)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Patrick Lannin)