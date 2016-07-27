SARAJEVO, July 27 Croatia is to sell stakes in two hotel groups for about 402 million kuna ($59.06 million), the country's privatisation agency said on Wednesday, part of government plans to cut debt.

Croatia, the newest European Union member and one of its weakest economies, plans to sell off government holdings in companies and raise up to 200 million euros ($219.80 million) to help to reduce public debt.

The privatisation agency said it had accepted bids by Croatia's Valamar Riviera for a 50.1 percent stake in Hotel Imperial and by Cyprus-based PTR for a 30 percent stake in another hotel group Suncani Hvar.

Valamar Riviera offered 260.8 million kuna for the Hotel Imperial stake and the privatisation agency said it would finalise the sale soon.

PTR, which already owns a 62 percent stake in Suncani Hvar, offered 141.1 million kuna for the 30 percent stake. This was down from the initial price of 162.8 million kuna, the privatisation agency said.

The sales are part of efforts to reduce Croatia's public debt which is now at 87 percent of gross domestic product. The centre-right government, which took office in January, has said it wants to cut it to below 80 percent during its four-year term.

The government also hopes that measures such as cutting red tape and various non-taxation fees on business will improve the business climate and attract investment into the economy which has just started to recover from six consecutive years of recession.

Last year, the economy grew 1.6 percent after losing some 13 percent of overall output from 2009 to 2014. ($1 = 0.9099 euros) ($1 = 6.8067 kuna) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Jane Merriman)