ZAGREB, April 11 Croatia's central bank cut its required reserve ratio for commercial banks to 13.5 from 15 percent on Wednesday, in a move to free up more than 4 billion kuna ($700 million) of liquidity to boost lending to the corporate sector.

The new rate will take effect on May 9, the central bank said.

The central bank, which last week said it would make such a move, aims to spur an economic recovery after three years of recession. It is hoping banks will extend new loans particularly to export-oriented firms. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic)