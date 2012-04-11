(Adds details, analyst quotes)
ZAGREB, April 11 Croatia's central bank cut its
required reserve ratio for commercial banks to 13.5 percent from
15 percent on Wednesday, in a move to free up more than 4
billion kuna ($700 million) of liquidity to boost lending to the
corporate sector.
The new rate will take effect on May 9, the bank said in a
statement after a board meeting. The reserve ratio is the amount
of currency commercial banks have to deposit with the central
bank as a proportion of their overall reserves.
The central bank, which said last week it would make such a
move, aims to spur an economic recovery after three years of
recession. It is hoping banks will extend new loans particularly
to export-oriented firms.
"This is the latest in a series of efforts by the central
bank in recent years to help boost growth. Certain effects could
be seen already towards the end of this year and in particular
in 2013," the bank said.
The cut in the ratio frees up some 4.1 billion kuna and some
110 million euros ($143.91 million) to the banking sector. The
move has been agreed by the central bank, the finance ministry,
commercial banks and the state development bank HBOR.
The central bank has also asked commercial banks to match
the freed amount in new funds available for lending, which
should not be an obstacle as liquidity in the banking sector has
been strong in recent months.
"This is a positive step but it is too early to assess its
effects. There have been similar ideas in the past but this time
the focus is on export-oriented companies that now ought to get
hold of cheaper funds. That's a good change," said Hrvoje
Stojic, an analyst at Hypo Group Alpe Adria.
However, he said there might not be enough attractive
projects for the banks to finance, at least initially.
"The economic outlook, after three years of recession, is
still not particularly upbeat for new investments. So, there is
an uncertainty about the outcome, but the decision is
undoubtedly positive," he said.
The centre-left government that took office in December has
pledged to cut spending and the budget deficit and to revive the
economy by improving the investment climate before the country
joins the European Union in July next year.
While the government forecast growth of 0.8 percent for this
year, most analysts expect another contraction of up to two
percent. They say that reforms, even if implemented quickly, can
hardly yield benefits before 2013.
($1 = 5.7135 Croatian kunas)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Stephen Nisbet)