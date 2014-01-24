(Releads, adds finance minister comment)
ZAGREB Jan 24 Standard & Poor's decision to cut
Croatia's credit rating brought parliament to a temporary halt
on Friday and the finance minister said that planned reforms
would help economic recovery in the EU's newest member state.
The agency lowered Croatia's long-term foreign and local
currency sovereign ratings to 'BB' from 'BB+', saying the
country, which joined the European Union last July, is likely to
remain in recession for a sixth straight year.
"There is no wonder the credit rating is falling when our
deficit is rising and we're trying to restructure the public
debt," Finance Minister Slavko Linic told reporters.
He said that the government was already preparing measures
to boost growth and cut the deficit. "I believe that with our
reformist policy this year we will prevent further rating cuts
and maybe even improve it," Linic said.
Last month the government said it would show more
determination this year in pursuing reforms, including welfare
policy, the loss-making health sector and administrative
barriers for investors.
The opposition brought normal business in parliament to a
temporary halt by demanding an immediate debate on the S&P
decision, saying the credit rating cut sent an "ominous" message
about Croatia's economic plight.
"This is perhaps the most ominous and direct message to
those who lead Croatia that they are on the wrong track, and the
price will be paid by citizens and the economy," said former
finance minister Ivan Suker of the main opposition HDZ party.
Croatia's two-year-old Social Democrat-led government is
struggling with the prolonged recession, rising unemployment,
strained public finances and an inefficient administration.
The economy has not grown since 2008 and has since lost some
12 percent of overall output.
The government must find a way to cut its budget deficit by
as much as three billion kuna ($536.84 million), after being
placed in the EU's excessive deficit procedure (EDP).
It targets a budget gap of 5.5 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP) for 2014, roughly the same as in 2013, but the
European Commission wants Zagreb to cut it to 4.6 percent this
year and to below three percent by the end of 2016.
Standard & Poor's cited Croatia's "insufficient" budgetary
policy measures and failure to put public finances on a stronger
footing as its reason for the credit rating downgrade.
Analysts said they were not surprised by S&P's move and said
Croatia's cost of borrowing on foreign markets already reflected
the perception among investors that the former Yugoslav
republic's economy is among the riskiest in the 28-nation EU.
"Now it is important to see the reaction of Croatia's fiscal
policy decision-makers. I believe the government will now have
to make an effort to meet the EDP's guidelines," said Zdeslav
Santic of Splitska Banka, a unit of France's Societe Generale
.
($1 = 5.5883 Croatian kunas)
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic, additional reporting by Igor
Ilic; Editing by Alister Doyle)