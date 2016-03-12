ZAGREB, March 12 Croatia will not hesitate in pursuing reforms needed to improve its fragile economy, Finance Minister Zdravko Maric said on Saturday, a day after Moody's downgraded Croatia's credit rating.

Moody's cut the newest European Union member's rating to Ba2 with a negative outlook from Ba1. It cited high public debt of nearly 90 percent of gross domestic product and weak growth prospects given slow reforms.

"This downgrade is a consequence of a continuous postponement of reforms in the past. This government will not commit that mistake," Maric said, commenting on the downgrade.

The two other major rating agencies, Fitch and Standard & Poor's each assign similar sub-investment grade ratings of BB with a negative outlook.

Croatia's centre-right government vowed when it took office in late January to reduce public debt to below 80 percent of GDP by the end of its term and said it would improve the investment climate by cutting red tape and fees for businesses.

It also plans to reform the loss-making health and pension systems and restructure troubled public firms like the state-owned highway management firm HAC.

"We will implement reforms in full scale which is also important for improving Croatia's credibility, Maric said.

The 2016 budget outlined by the government this week targets a deficit of just under 3 percent of GDP, significantly down from last year's expected figure of a bit over 4.0 percent .

Many analysts said the consolidation plans relied too heavily on growth, projected at 2 percent, rather than structural changes.

Moody's said that without reforms Croatia's economy has potential growth of no more than 1 percent a year.

Croatia's macroeconomic imbalances are already being monitored by Brussels which could impose corrective measures.

Last week, Zagreb sent to Brussels a list of reforms it intends to pursue to avoid such penalties. The European Commission will reassess Croatia's efforts in May. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Catherine Evans)