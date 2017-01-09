BRIEF-Malvern Bancorp Q1 EPS $0.18
* Malvern Bancorp, Inc reports first fiscal quarter earnings; momentum carries malvern to net profit of $1.2 million, or $0.18 per share
ZAGREB Jan 9 Bids remained unchanged at Croatia's reverse weekly repo auction on Monday, the central bank said, at a flat interest rate of 0.3 percent amid smooth liquidity.
The bank said it had again accepted all bids, worth 110 million kuna ($15.30 million). Market participants have said the liquidity surplus on the local market currently amounts to almost 15 billion kuna.
The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.45 percent on Thursday and the one-week spot rate at 0.49 percent. Friday was a public and market holiday. The rates are updated daily at 1000 GMT.
Here are the details of Monday's auction:
Auction date Previous action
09/01/17 02/01/17
Yield 0.3 pct 0.3 pct Bids 110 mln HRK 110 mln Assigned 110 mln 110 mln ($1 = 7.1876 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
COLOMBO, Jan 25 The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly firmer on Wednesday, recovering from losses earlier in the day as dollar selling by foreign banks helped gains despite the central bank revising the spot reference rate by 10 cents to a record low, dealers said.
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of about 400-470 million yuan ($58.14-68.31 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 221.9 million yuan year ago